Ex-Ohio St. diving coach Bohonyi pleads guilty

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A former Ohio State diving club coach has pleaded guilty to charges related to allegations that he had sex with a diver when she was a teenager.

Former diver Estee Pryor has publicly said the coach, William Bohonyi, began pressuring her for sex when she was 16.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien said Bohonyi, of Columbus, pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of sexual battery.

Defense attorney Brad Koffel has said Bohonyi had a consensual relationship. A message seeking comment was left with Koffel on Thursday.

Pryor is among the divers suing Indianapolis-based USA Diving, alleging it didn't do enough to stop Bohonyi.

USA Diving says it didn't knowingly participate in alleged misconduct.

Ohio State fired Bohonyi in 2014.