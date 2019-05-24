        <
          Rain postpones 2 B10 baseball tourney games

          12:49 AM ET
          OMAHA, Neb. -- The Iowa-Nebraska game at the Big Ten baseball tournament has been postponed until Friday morning because of inclement weather in the Omaha area on Thursday night.

          The Ohio State-Maryland game Thursday will also resume Friday morning after being suspended in the eighth inning because of a thunderstorm.

          Ohio State led 3-2 with Maryland batting with one out and a man on second base in the bottom of the eighth.

          The loser between eighth-seeded Iowa and No. 5 seed Nebraska will play an elimination game against Minnesota on Friday night. The winner will advance to a game Saturday against an opponent to be determined.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

