Rain postpones 2 B10 baseball tourney games

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Iowa-Nebraska game at the Big Ten baseball tournament has been postponed until Friday morning because of inclement weather in the Omaha area on Thursday night.

The Ohio State-Maryland game Thursday will also resume Friday morning after being suspended in the eighth inning because of a thunderstorm.

Ohio State led 3-2 with Maryland batting with one out and a man on second base in the bottom of the eighth.

The loser between eighth-seeded Iowa and No. 5 seed Nebraska will play an elimination game against Minnesota on Friday night. The winner will advance to a game Saturday against an opponent to be determined.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.