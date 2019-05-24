        <
          Rain shelves Iowa-Huskers game at B10 tourney

          10:42 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          OMAHA, Neb. -- The Iowa-Nebraska game at the Big Ten baseball tournament has been postponed until Friday morning because of inclement weather in the Omaha area on Thursday night.

          The Ohio State-Maryland game Thursday was delayed 95 minutes because of a thunderstorm, and more rain was expected late at night.

          The loser between eighth-seeded Iowa and No. 5 seed Nebraska will play an elimination game against Minnesota on Friday night. The winner will advance to a game Saturday against an opponent to be determined.

