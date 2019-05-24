ACC revenues up 11 percent from last year

The ACC brought in a league-record $464.7 million in total revenue for 2017-18, an increase of 11 percent over the previous year, according to its federal tax return released Friday.

School distribution for all 14 full-time members averaged $29.5 million. Not surprisingly, Clemson topped that list with $31.4 million. Notre Dame, which is a member in all sports but football, received $7.9 million.

This marks the fourth time in the last five years the league has seen a double-digit revenue increase. This past season, increased revenues from the NCAA tournament and television partnerships contributed to the growing number. It has not hurt to have national championship-winning programs like Clemson leading the way.

The ACC has won seven national championships in football, men's basketball, women's basketball and baseball since 2015, more than any other conference. Though revenues hit a high for the conference, the school distribution number is behind what the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 distributed this past fiscal year. With the upcoming launch of the ACC Network in August, the league is hopeful it will close those gaps and continue to see an upward trajectory in revenue.