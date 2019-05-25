Virginia edges Duke to reach men's lacrosse final

Virginia's Matt Moore feeds Ian Laviano for the double-overtime goal, sending the Cavaliers to the national championship game with a 13-12 win. (0:51)

Virginia has reached the NCAA men's lacrosse final after Ian Laviano's goal in the second overtime handed the Cavaliers a 13-12 victory over ACC rival Duke on Saturday.

With the win, the Cavaliers snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Blue Devils dating back to 2010 and are now one win away from their first national title since 2011.

Virginia, the No. 3 seed, will face the winner of No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 5 Yale in Monday's final.

Laviano finished with a team-leading four goals, which includes the game-tying score to force overtime with 15 second remaining in regulation.

The Cavaliers improved to 5-0 in overtime games this season.