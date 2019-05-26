Auburn radio voice involved in serious accident

Rod Bramblett, the radio voice of the Auburn Tigers, and his wife, Paula, were involved in a serious car accident Saturday night in Alabama, the school announced.

The two-car crash, which occurred in Auburn, left a female passenger dead and another person critically injured, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

The name of the victim has not been released, and an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

"The driver of one vehicle was transported to EAMC (East Alabama Medical Center) and then airlifted by helicopter to UAB Hospital in Birmingham with critical injuries," Harris said. "The passenger was airlifted from the scene but had to be diverted to EAMC due to the severity of her injuries and died in the emergency room from her injuries shortly after arrival there. The driver of the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to EAMC emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries."

Bramblett serves as the lead announcer for Auburn football, men's basketball and baseball.

According to the school's athletic website, he has been the voice of the baseball team since 1993, then took over play-by-play duties for football and basketball in 2003.

Earlier this month, the Tigers baseball team honored Bramblett and his longtime radio partner, Andy Burcham, for their 25 years with the team.

"It left me speechless, to be sure," Bramblett said then of the surprise ceremony.

Bramblett is a three-time winner (2006, '10, '13) of the Alabama State Broadcaster of the Year, and also was honored as the National Broadcaster of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2013.

An Alabama native, Bramblett and his wife have two children, Shelby and Joshua.

"We ask the Auburn Family to keep the Bramblett family in your thoughts and prayers," Auburn tweeted.

Added Tigers football coach Gus Malzahn on social media: "Praying for the Bramblett family!"