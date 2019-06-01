Oklahoma, UCLA remain unbeaten at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Giselle "G'' Juarez struck out 11 and gave up one run in six innings to help Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 6-1 in the Women's College World Series on Friday.

It was the first time the in-state rivals played in the World Series, and the matchup helped draw a single-session record crowd of 9,820.

Oklahoma (56-3), which is seeking its third national title in four years, advanced to the semifinals Sunday and needs one win to reach the championship series.

The game included a delay of about 20 minutes after the lights behind right field went out during the fifth inning.

Samantha Show pitched four innings and gave up three runs on six hits for Oklahoma State (45-16). She went the distance in a win over Florida on Thursday.

The Sooners got the scoring started right away as Jocelyn Alo singled and knocked in two in the first. Shay Knighten had an RBI single to make it 3-0 before Oklahoma State had a chance to hit.

The Cowgirls cut their deficit to 3-1 on an RBI single by Michaela Richbourg in the first, but Oklahoma scored three times on walks with the bases loaded in the sixth to build a comfortable lead.

Oklahoma State will play the winner between Washington and Minnesota in an elimination game Saturday.

UCLA 6, Arizona 2

Rachel Garcia felt it was a matter of time before she got the run support she needed.

UCLA came through.

The Bruins scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning, and Garcia avenged her only loss of the season to help UCLA beat Pac-12 rival Arizona 6-2 in the Women's College World Series on Friday night.

"I mean, I think we were getting on it all game,'' Garcia said. "But I think we just didn't have our moment till that last inning. I mean, like I said, we were swinging at balls, but they were going right to people. Started making a little bit more of an adjustment, hitting it to the gaps, coming up huge in moments that were needed.''

The Bruins (53-6) advanced to the semifinals Sunday. They need one more victory to reach the championship series.

Garcia was 20-0 this season before losing to Arizona on May 9 in Los Angeles. This time, she threw a complete game and allowed just four hits. She also threw every pitch for UCLA in the Bruins' victory over Minnesota on Thursday.

Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza had two solo homers for Arizona (48-13).

There was plenty of history in Friday's matchup. UCLA and Arizona are first and second in national championships and World Series appearances, respectively. The Bruins have 12 national titles and 29 World Series appearances and the Wildcats have eight national titles and 23 World Series appearances.

UCLA opened the scoring in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Garcia. Palomino-Cardoza tied the game with a solo blast to right field.

Pinch hitter Malia Quarles' solo homer put the Bruins up 2-1.

"I didn't swing at the two previous pitches,'' Quarles said. "I'm not striking out, I'm going to hit there. I saw the pitch, I'm swinging as hard as I can. I just swung. It felt pretty good.''

In the sixth, Arizona had two on with none out and runners at second and third with one out, but Garcia escaped.

Aaliyah Jordan's double scored Briana Perez in the seventh to push the Bruins' lead to 3-1. UCLA then took advantage of Arizona's fielding mistakes to go up 6-1. An error on left fielder Carli Campbell scored two. Campbell had made a dynamic, diving catch in the fourth inning.

"I was very pleased with the team, I thought for six innings,'' Wildcats coach Mike Candrea said. "Too bad we're not a Little League team, only play six. The seventh inning just really got a little bit out of hand.''

Arizona will play Florida or Alabama in an elimination game Saturday night.

"Right now we're just going to kind of get over it as quick as we can and realize that we still have games to play,'' Candrea said. "I think that's the big thing right now. I'm not one that lives in the past. I'm going to get over this one really quick, start getting them ready for tomorrow, whoever we play.''