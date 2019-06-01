        <
        >

          Washington, Alabama advance at WCWS

          9:09 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          OKLAHOMA CITY -- Washington and Alabama both won elimination games on Saturday to stay alive in the Women's College World Series.

          Gabbie Plain struck out 10 as Washington beat Minnesota 5-3, and Kaylee Tow hit a three-run homer in Alabama's six-run first inning as the Crimson Tide routed Florida 15-3.

          Washington (51-8), last year's World Series runner-up, advanced to play Oklahoma State in an elimination game later Saturday.

          Tow finished with four RBIs to help Alabama (58-9) advance to play Arizona in an elimination game on Saturday evening. The Gators (49-18) lost both of their games at the World Series.

          Minnesota (46-14) also lost both games in its first World Series appearance.

          The Washington-Minnesota game was delayed three hours in the sixth inning because of lightning and rain.

          Plain, a first-team NFCA All-American, was dominant until the seventh inning. Taran Alvelo relieved her to earn the save.

          Florida ace Kelly Barnhill lasted only two-thirds of an inning in her college finale. She was USA Softball's Collegiate Player of the Year in 2017.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices