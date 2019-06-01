Washington, Alabama advance at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Washington and Alabama both won elimination games on Saturday to stay alive in the Women's College World Series.

Gabbie Plain struck out 10 as Washington beat Minnesota 5-3, and Kaylee Tow hit a three-run homer in Alabama's six-run first inning as the Crimson Tide routed Florida 15-3.

Washington (51-8), last year's World Series runner-up, advanced to play Oklahoma State in an elimination game later Saturday.

Tow finished with four RBIs to help Alabama (58-9) advance to play Arizona in an elimination game on Saturday evening. The Gators (49-18) lost both of their games at the World Series.

Minnesota (46-14) also lost both games in its first World Series appearance.

The Washington-Minnesota game was delayed three hours in the sixth inning because of lightning and rain.

Plain, a first-team NFCA All-American, was dominant until the seventh inning. Taran Alvelo relieved her to earn the save.

Florida ace Kelly Barnhill lasted only two-thirds of an inning in her college finale. She was USA Softball's Collegiate Player of the Year in 2017.

