Washington wins two elimination games at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Washington won two elimination games on Saturday to stay alive in the Women's College World Series.

Gabbie Plain struck out 10 as the Huskies beat Minnesota 5-3, and Taran Alvelo later struck out 16 in a complete-game shutout as Washington defeated Oklahoma State 1-0.

Washington (52-8) advanced to play UCLA on Sunday in the semifinals. The Huskies will need to win twice to advance to the best-of-three championship series, while UCLA will need to win only once.

Alabama also advanced, as Kaylee Tow hit a three-run homer in a six-run first inning in the Crimson Tide's 15-3 rout of Florida.

Tow finished with four RBIs to help Alabama (58-9) advance to play Arizona in an elimination game on Saturday evening.

The Gators (49-18) lost both of their games at the World Series. Minnesota (46-14) also lost both games in its first World Series appearance.

The Washington-Minnesota game was delayed three hours in the sixth inning because of lightning and rain.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.