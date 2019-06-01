        <
        >

          Washington wins two elimination games at WCWS

          11:49 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          OKLAHOMA CITY -- Washington won two elimination games on Saturday to stay alive in the Women's College World Series.

          Gabbie Plain struck out 10 as the Huskies beat Minnesota 5-3, and Taran Alvelo later struck out 16 in a complete-game shutout as Washington defeated Oklahoma State 1-0.

          Washington (52-8) advanced to play UCLA on Sunday in the semifinals. The Huskies will need to win twice to advance to the best-of-three championship series, while UCLA will need to win only once.

          Alabama also advanced, as Kaylee Tow hit a three-run homer in a six-run first inning in the Crimson Tide's 15-3 rout of Florida.

          Tow finished with four RBIs to help Alabama (58-9) advance to play Arizona in an elimination game on Saturday evening.

          The Gators (49-18) lost both of their games at the World Series. Minnesota (46-14) also lost both games in its first World Series appearance.

          The Washington-Minnesota game was delayed three hours in the sixth inning because of lightning and rain.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

