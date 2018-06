2018 NCAA baseball tournament schedule and results

SEC Now gauges the worry meter for the Gators as they enter the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. (1:27)

All times ET.

Regional round

Double elimination at campus sites

Athens | Austin | Chapel Hill | Clemson | Conway | Corvallis | DeLand | Fayetteville | Gainesville | Greenville | Lubbock | Minneapolis | Oxford | Raleigh | Stanford | Tallahassee

Athens Regional

Foley Field | Athens, Ga.

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 3 Troy vs. No. 2 Duke (delayed)

Game 2: No. 4 Campbell vs. No. 1 *Georgia, postponed

Saturday, June 2

Game 2: No. 4 Campbell vs. No. 1 *Georgia, noon, ESPN3

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 4 p.m. (if necessary)

Austin Regional

UFCU Disch-Falk Field | Austin, Texas

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: No. 4 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Texas, 9 p.m., Longhorn Network

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 5: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Chapel Hill Regional

Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium | Chapel Hill, N.C.

Friday, June 1

No. 1 *North Carolina 11, No. 4 North Carolina A&T 0

Game 2: No. 3 Houston vs. No. 2 Purdue, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: North Carolina A&T vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m., ESPN3

Game 4: North Carolina vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m., ESPN3

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Monday, June 4

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 4 p.m., ESPN3 (if necessary)

Clemson Regional

Doug Kingsmore Stadium | Clemson, S.C.

Friday, June 1

No. 2 Vanderbilt 2, No. 3 St. John's 0

Game 2: No. 4 Moorhead State vs. No. 1 *Clemson, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 3 St. John's vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 4 p.m. (if necessary)

Conway Regional

Springs Brooks Stadium | Conway, S.C.

Friday, June 1

No. 3 Washington 7, No. 2 UConn 1

Game 2: No. 4 LIU Brooklyn vs. No. 1 Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 2 UConn vs. Game 2 loser, noon

Game 4: No. 3 Washington vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 1 p.m. (if necessary)

Corvallis Regional

Goss Stadium at Coleman Field | Corvallis, Ore.

Friday, June 1

No. 2 LSU 6, No. 3 San Diego State 4

Game 2: No. 4 Northwestern State vs. No. 1 *Oregon State, 10 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 3 San Diego State vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 LSU vs. Game 2 winner, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 10 p.m. (if necessary)

DeLand Regional

Melching Field at Conrad Park | DeLand, Fla.

Friday, June 1

No. 3 Oklahoma State 9, No. 2 South Florida 2

Game 2: No. 4 Hartford vs. No. 1 Stetson, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: South Florida vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Oklahoma State vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 1 p.m. (if necessary)

Fayetteville Regional

Baum Stadium | Fayetteville, Ark.

Friday June 1

Game 1: No. 1 *Arkansas 10, No. 4 Oral Roberts 2

Game 2: No. 3 Dallas Baptist vs. No. 2 Southern Miss, 8 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 4 Oral Roberts vs. Game 2 loser, 3 p.m., ESPN3

Game 4: No. 1 *Arkansas vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m., ESPN3

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m., ESPN3

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m., ESPN3

Monday, June 4

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 7:30 p.m., ESPN3

Gainesville Regional

Alfred A. McKethan Stadium | Gainesville, Fla.

Friday June 1

No. 1 *Florida 13, No. 4 Columbia 5

Game 2: No. 3 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 2 Jacksonville, 6:30 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 3

Game 3: No. 4 Columbia vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m., ESPN3

Game 4: No. 1 *Florida vs. Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m., ESPN3

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m., ESPN3

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m., ESPN3

Monday, June 4

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 1 p.m., ESPN3

Greenville Regional

Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium | Greenville, N.C.

Friday June 1

Game 1: No. 2 South Carolina 8, No. 3 Ohio State 3

Game 2: No. 4 UNC Wilmington vs. No. 1 East Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 3 Ohio State vs. Game 2 loser, noon

Game 4: No. 2 South Carolina vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 4 p.m.

Lubbock Regional

Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park | Lubbock, Texas

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 1 Texas Tech 9, No. 4 New Mexico State 2

Game 2: No. 3 Kent State vs. No. 2 Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 4 New Mexico State vs. Game 2 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 Texas Tech vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Minneapolis Regional

Siebert Field | Minneapolis

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 2 UCLA 6, No. 3 Gonzaga 5

Game 2: No. 4 Canisius vs. No. 1 Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 3 Gonzaga vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Oxford Regional

Swayze Field | Oxford, Miss.

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No.3 Missouri State vs. No. 2 Tennessee Tech (postponed)

Game 2: No. 4 Saint Louis vs. No. 1 *Ole Miss (postponed)

Saturday, June 2

Game 1: No.3 Missouri State vs. No. 2 Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 4 Saint Louis vs. No. 1 *Ole Miss, 7 p.m.



Sunday, June 3

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Monday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, (if necessary)

Raleigh Regional

Doak Field | Raleigh, N.C.

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 2 Auburn 13, No. 3 Northeastern 4

Game 2: No. 1 NC State vs. No. 4 Army, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 3 Northeastern vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m., ESPN3

Game 4: No. 2 Auburn vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m., ESPN3

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Monday, June 4

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m., ESPN3 (if necessary)

Stanford Regional

Klein Field at Sunken Diamond | Stanford, Calif.

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 3 Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 2 Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN3

Game 2: No. 4 Wright State vs. No. 1 *Stanford, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 10 p.m. (if necessary)

Tallahassee Regional

Dick Howser Stadium | Tallahassee, Fla.

Friday, June 1

No. 3 Oklahoma 20, No. 2 Mississippi State 10

Game 2: No. 4 Samford vs. No. 1 *Florida State, 7:45 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: Mississippi State vs. Game 2 loser, noon

Game 4: Oklahoma vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 1 p.m. (if necessary)

*Denotes national seed:

1. Florida

2. Stanford

3. Oregon State

4. Ole Miss

5. Arkansas

6. North Carolina

7. Florida State

8. Georgia

Super Regional round

Best-of-three series at campus sites

June 8-11

Gainesville Regional winner vs. Raleigh Regional winner

Lubbock Regional winner vs. Athens Regional winner

Fayetteville Regional winner vs. Greenville Regional winner

Austin Regional winner vs. Oxford Regional winner

Stanford Regional winner vs. Conway Regional winner

Clemson Regional winner vs. Tallahassee Regional winner

Chapel Hill Regional winner vs. DeLand Regional winner

Minneapolis Regional winner vs. Corvallis Regional winner

College World Series

TD Ameritrade Park (Omaha, Nebraska)

June 16-23

College World Series finals

TD Ameritrade Park (Omaha, Nebraska)

June 25-27