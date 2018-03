Heading into the NCAA hockey tournament, the top four seeds are St. Cloud State, Notre Dame, Cornell and Ohio State. (1:09)

A rundown of the schedule/matchups for the NCAA hockey tournament:

All times are p.m. ET

Regionals

Friday, March 23

3, ESPN 2: Notre Dame vs. Michigan Tech

4, ESPNU: St. Cloud State vs. Air Force

6:30, ESPNU: Providence vs. Clarkson

7:30, ESPN 3: Minnesota State-Mankato vs. Minnesota Duluth

Saturday, March 24

1, ESPNews: Cornell vs. Boston University

3:30, ESPNews: Ohio State vs. Princeton

4:30, ESPNews: Michigan vs. Northeastern

6, ESPNU: Winner of Notre Dame/Michigan Tech vs. winner of Providence/Clarkson

7, ESPN 3: Denver vs. Penn State

9, ESPN 2: Winner of St. Cloud State/Air Force vs. winner of Minnesota State-Mankato/Minnesota Duluth

Sunday, March 25

4, ESPN 2: Winner of Cornell/Boston University vs. winner of Michigan/Northeastern

6:30, ESPNU: Winner of Ohio State/Princeton vs. winner of Denver/Penn State

Regional Breakdown

West Regional (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

1. St. Cloud State (25-8-6) -- No. 1 overall seed

2. Minnesota State-Mankato (29-9-1)

3. Minnesota Duluth (21-16-3)

4. Air Force (22-14-5)

Midwest Regional (Allentown, Pennsylvania)

1. Ohio State (24-9-5) -- No. 4 overall seed

2. Denver (22-9-8)

3. Penn State (18-14-5)

4. Princeton (19-12-4)

Northeast Regional (Worcester, Massachusetts)

1. Cornell (25-5-2) -- No. 3 overall seed

2. Michigan (20-14-3)

3. Northeastern (23-9-5)

4. Boston University (21-13-4)

East Regional (Bridgeport, Connecticut)

1. Notre Dame (25-9-2) -- No. 2 overall seed

2. Providence (23-11-4)

3. Clarkson (23-10-6)

4. Michigan Tech (22-16-5)

Frozen Four semifinals

Xcel Energy Center (Saint Paul, Minnesota)

Thursday, April 5 (games at 6 and 9:30 on ESPN 2)

National championship

Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, April 7 (7:30 on ESPN 2)