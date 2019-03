NCAA Division I men's ice hockey 2019 tourney schedule and results

A rundown of the schedule/matchups for the NCAA hockey tournament:

All times are p.m. ET

Bracket ยป

Regional Breakdown

East Regional (Providence, Rhode Island)

1. Minnesota State (32-7-2)

2. Northeastern (27-10-1)

3. Cornell (20-10-4)

4. Providence (22-11-6)

West Regional (Fargo, North Dakota)

1. St. Cloud State (30-5-3)

2. Denver (22-11-5)

3. Ohio State (20-10-5)

4. American International (22-16-1)

Northeast Regional (Manchester, New Hampshire)

1. Massachusetts (28-9)

2. Clarkson (26-10-2)

3. Notre Dame (22-13-3)

4. Harvard (19-10-3)

Midwest Regional (Allentown, Pennsylvania)

1. Minnesota Duluth (25-11-2)

2. Quinnipiac (25-9-2)

3. Arizona State (21-12-1)

4. Bowling Green (25-10-5)

Regionals

Friday, March 29

Northeast Regional: No. 1 Massachusetts vs. No. 4 Harvard, 3 p.m. on ESPN2/WatchESPN

West Regional: No. 2 Denver vs. No. 3 Ohio State, 4 p.m. on ESPNU/WatchESPN

Northeast Regional: No. 2 Clarkson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU/WatchESPN

West Regional: No. 1 St. Cloud State vs. No. 4 American International, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN3/WatchESPN

Saturday, March 30

East Regional: No. 1 Minnesota State Mankato vs. No. 4 Providence, 1 p.m. on ESPNews/WatchESPN

Midwest Regional: No. 1 Minnesota Duluth vs. No. 4 Bowling Green, 4 p.m. on ESPNU/WatchESPN

East Regional: No. 2 Northeastern vs. No. 3 Cornell, 4:30 p.m. on ESPNews/WatchESPN

Northeast Regional Championship, 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU/WatchESPN

Midwest Regional: No. 2 Quinnipiac vs. No. 3 Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN3/WatchESPN

West Regional Championship, 9 p.m. on ESPNU/WatchESPN

Sunday, March 31

East Regional Championship, 4 p.m. on ESPN2/WatchESPN

Midwest Regional Championship, 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU/WatchESPN

Frozen Four semifinals

KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.

Thursday, April 11, 5 or 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2

National championship

KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.

Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m. on ESPN2