Team Sky will take disciplinary action against Gianni Moscon after it emerged the Italian rider used racially abusive language towards FDJ's Kevin Reza during the Tour de Romandie.

The incident happened after the finish of Friday's stage three when the two riders appeared to have a heated exchange.

Sky chose not to withdraw Moscon from the race following discussions with FDJ. Moscon and Sky sporting director Nico Portal visited the FDJ team bus where Moscon apologised to Reza and his teammates, an apology which has been accepted.

However, Sky do not consider the matter closed and will consider what action to take after establishing all of the facts of the case.