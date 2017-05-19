Colombia's Fernando Gaviria claimed a fourth victory of the Giro d'Italia on Friday's 13th stage to Tortona.

The 167-kilometres stage from Reggio Emilia finished as expected in a mass sprint and Gaviria [QuickStep-Floors] proved his pedigree as the fastest man in the race once more.

Ireland's Sam Bennett [Bora-Hansgrohe] was second and Belgium's Jasper Stuyven [Trek-Segafredo] third as Gaviria added to his victories on the third, fifth and 12th stages.

The top of the general classification was unchanged, with Holland's Tom Dumoulin [Team Sunweb] in the pink jersey. Dumoulin has a lead of two minutes 23 seconds over Colombia's Nairo Quintana [Movistar] ahead of Saturday's 14th stage.

The 131km route from Castellania to Oropa features a summit finish, when Dumoulin's rivals could seek to regain some valuable time.

Bauke Mollema [Trek-Segafredo] is third, 2mins 38secs behind. Britain's Geraint Thomas [Team Sky] is no longer in contention after withdrawing ahead of Friday's stage.