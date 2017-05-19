        <
        >

          Fernando Gaviria shines again at Giro d'Italia

          Fernando Gaviria surges to stage victory at the Giro d'Italia. Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
          12:56 PM ET
          • PA Sport

          Colombia's Fernando Gaviria claimed a fourth victory of the Giro d'Italia on Friday's 13th stage to Tortona.

          The 167-kilometres stage from Reggio Emilia finished as expected in a mass sprint and Gaviria [QuickStep-Floors] proved his pedigree as the fastest man in the race once more.

          Ireland's Sam Bennett [Bora-Hansgrohe] was second and Belgium's Jasper Stuyven [Trek-Segafredo] third as Gaviria added to his victories on the third, fifth and 12th stages.

          The top of the general classification was unchanged, with Holland's Tom Dumoulin [Team Sunweb] in the pink jersey. Dumoulin has a lead of two minutes 23 seconds over Colombia's Nairo Quintana [Movistar] ahead of Saturday's 14th stage.

          The 131km route from Castellania to Oropa features a summit finish, when Dumoulin's rivals could seek to regain some valuable time.

          Bauke Mollema [Trek-Segafredo] is third, 2mins 38secs behind. Britain's Geraint Thomas [Team Sky] is no longer in contention after withdrawing ahead of Friday's stage.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.