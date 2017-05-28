Tom Dumoulin is the 2017 Giro d'Italia champion after a brilliant ride in the final stage, becoming the first Dutchman to win the Tour. (1:06)

Tom Dumoulin became the first Dutch winner of the Giro d'Italia, on the occasion of its 100th edition, with a decisive performance in the final stage time-trial.

Dumoulin, riding for Team Sunweb, held the pink jersey for nine days earlier in the race but had slipped to fourth ahead of the 21st and concluding stage in Milan.

Nevertheless the 26-year-old still began the 29.3-kilometre against-the-clock finale strongly fancied given his time-trialling background and delivered in style to claim a memorable grand tour.

He began 53 seconds behind leader Nairo Quintana but closed with a 31-second advantage over the Colombian, who was outmatched on ill-suited terrain.

Quintana, the 2014 winner, harboured hopes of a Giro/Tour de France double this summer but was bested by a worthy champion.

Vincenzo Nibali and Thibaut Pinot came in third and fourth having started the day in contention, while Jos van Emden finished 15 seconds ahead of Dumoulin to win the stage.

"It's really crazy, I cannot describe it with words," Dumoulin told Eurosport.

"I was such a nerve-racking day. I was super nervous from the beginning of the day and needed to stay calm.

"But I did it, I had good legs and I just went for it. I pulled it off, it was incredible."

Great Britain's Adam Yates was edged out of the race for the white jersey, given to the fastest finisher under 25, by Bob Jungels of Luxembourg.