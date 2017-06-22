Team Sky leader Chris Froome will have the backing of Mikel Landa and Geraint Thomas when he goes in search of a third straight and his fourth career maillot jaune at the 2017 Tour de France.

Landa and Thomas lead a strong support team for Froome which also includes Sergio Henao, Vasil Kiryienka, Christian Knees, Michal Kwiatkowski, Mikel Nieve and Luke Rowe.

While Thomas crashed out of the Giro, Landa recovered from a fall to take the Mountains jersey at the race, Colombian Henao clinched Paris-Nice and the Colombian national road championship this year, with 27-year-old Kwiatkowski winning Milan-San Remo, Strade Bianche and earning two podium finishes in the Ardennes Classics.

"The Tour de France is a special race and it would just be incredible to win it for a fourth time," Froome said. "Aiming for that fourth victory has given me a lot of motivation.

"To me, each Tour tells a different story. Every Tour is a different battle in terms of getting that Yellow Jersey and then trying to hold on to it. We're ready as a team and I can't wait for the Tour to start now. Honestly, I just love it. It's a feeling that you don't get from any other race."