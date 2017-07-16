Bauke Mollema won Stage 15 of the Tour de France to Le Puy-en-Velay as Chris Froome survived a scare to retain the yellow jersey.

Dutchman Mollema attacked from the remnants on the breakaway in the closing stages of the 189.5-kilometre stage from Laissac-Severac L'Eglise to take his first career Tour win.

Froome had needed a wheel change when the race was on approaching the Col de Peyra Taillade, and he lost almost a minute before spending 8 kilometres chasing his way back to the group of main contenders.

But the three-time Tour winner held on and retains his lead of 18 seconds over Italian Fabio Aru, with Frenchman Romain Bardet a further five seconds down in third place.

Bardet's AG2R La Mondiale team had upped the pace as the category one Peyra Taillaide -- the penultimate climb of the day -- approached with around 40 kilometres left, and had already distanced Froome once before the Team Sky man was forced to pull over.

Froome took a quick wheel change from Michal Kwiatkowski before Mikel Nieve and Sergio Henao helped pace him up the climb. Mikel Landa then answered questions about his loyalty to the cause by dropping out of the lead group to finish the job, and Froome clung on as Bardet tried a brief attack before the summit.

The main group of contenders marked each other over the rolling final kilometres, but Irishman Dan Martin was allowed to pull clear with around 8 kilometres left and claw back more time.

The Quick-Step Floors rider, still feeling the effects of a Stage 9 crash, picked up 14 seconds to move up to fifth place ahead of Landa, now 72 seconds off yellow.

Yellow Jersey classification

1. Chris Froome 64h 40' 21''

2. Fabio Aru + 18''

3. Romain Bardet + 23''

Green Jersey (points)

1. Marcel Kittel 373

2. Michael Matthews 294

3. Andre Greipel 187

King of the Mountains (points)

1. Warren Barguil 116

2. Primoz Roglic 38

3. Thomas De Gendt 36

Best Young Rider

1. Simon Yates 64h 42' 23''

2 Louis Meintjes + 03' 07''

3. Pierre Latour + 11' 39''