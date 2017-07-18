Michael Matthews put himself back in contention for the green jersey after winning stage 16 whilst rival Marcel Kittel suffered a horrendous day.

The Australian took his 2nd stage victory of the Tour in a sprint finish ahead of Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen and German John Degenkolb.

The result brings Matthews back into contention for the green sprinter's jersey after taking a maximum 50 points in the competition, reducing Kittel's lead from 79 points to 29 after the German ended up being left behind-- he eventually finished over 16 minutes behind the leading pack.

Meanwhile, Chris Froome retained the yellow jersey lead heading into the final stages of the Tour. Froome leads Fabio Aru by 18 seconds. Frenchman Romain Bardet is a further five seconds behind.

The race for the yellow jersey is the tightest it has ever been at this stage of the race, with Sunday's final stage in Paris looming large over the riders. Chris Froome will keep the yellow jersey Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images

General Classification:

1. Chris Froome 68h 18' 36''

2. Fabio Aru + 18''

3. Romain Bardet + 23''

Green Jersey:

1. Marcel Kittel 373

2. Michael Matthews 344

3. Andre Greipel 204

King of the Mountains (points)

1. Warren Barguil 117

2. Primoz Roglic 38

3. Thomas De Gendt 38

Best Young Rider:

1. Simon Yates 68h 20' 38''

2 Louis Meintjes + 03' 58''

3. Pierre Latour + 12' 30''