        <
        >

          Tour de France 2017: Froome consolidates yellow jersey

          Stage 18 was the last chance for the other riders to reel back Chris Froome. Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images
          11:52 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          French rider Warren Barguil triumphed on the barren slopes of the fearsome Col d'Izoard climb, winning his second stage of the 104th Tour de France while Chris Froome successfully defended his overall race lead on Thursday.

          Froome lost a handful of seconds to French rider Romain Bardet, who moved up to second in the overall standings, relegating Rigoberto Uran of Colombia to third.

          But Froome still leads Bardet by 23 seconds, a margin that the French rider will find hard to close now that the Tour is heading out of the Alps. The last opportunity is in a time trial Saturday, but Froome excels at that discipline.

          General Classification

          1. Chris Froome 78H 08' 19''

          2. Romain Bardet + 00' 23''

          3. Rigoberto Uran + 00' 29''

          Sprinters Jersey

          1. Michael Matthews 364

          2. Andre Greipel 204

          3. Sonny Colbrelli 163

          Climbers Jersey

          1. Warren Barguil 169

          2. Primoz Roglic 80

          3. Thomas de Gendt 63

          Young Riders Jersey

          Simon Yates 78h 13' 05''

          Louis Meintjes + 02' 06''

          Emanuel Buchmann + 26' 15''

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.