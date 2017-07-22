Chris Froome extends his lead to 54 seconds after finishing third in the penultimate of the Tour de France (1:03)

Chris Froome warned this year's Tour de France would be his toughest yet, and as he prepares to celebrate victory in Paris he has been proven right.

But while his final margin of victory of 54 seconds will be his smallest yet, this is the tour that underlines his complete dominance over the current peloton.

After Sunday's traditional parade to the finish on the Champs-Elysees, Froome can celebrate his fourth Tour title -- third in a row -- leaving him one shy of the record jointly held by four all-time cycling greats -- Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Jacques Anquetil and Miguel Indurain.

"Tactically, he has raced brilliantly," said Sky team principal Sir Dave Brailsford. "He looks assured on every terrain. Coming into this race, he knew it would be the toughest for him to win, and it has proved to be the case if we go by the time gaps. I think it's probably his best win."

Tours are usually decided by minutes, not seconds, but going into the time trial on Saturday, Froome had never trailed by more than 12 seconds and never led by more than 27.

Compare that to 2013 and 2016, when his final margin of victory was over four minutes on each occasion.

Such a close race has called for an entirely different approach from Froome.

"He's used his experience an awful lot," Brailsford said. "I think you've seen a really calm, knowledgeable guy who's got so many miles in the yellow jersey now. That's all come in to play in this Tour.

This might not have been the Froome of old, striking out on mountain top finishes to bury his rivals but this Tour required a different approach, and it was not without a hugely impressive climbing display from him.