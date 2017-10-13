The man who coached a Sir Bradley Wiggins-led team pursuit quartet to Olympic gold at Rio 2016 has been sacked by British Cycling as new performance director Stephen Park reshapes his senior team.

Press Association Sport understands Heiko Salzwedel was escorted from the National Cycling Centre by security on Wednesday and has lost access to his staff email account.

British Cycling has refused to confirm the German endurance coach's exit, but it is understood this is because a severance package is being negotiated.

Salzwedel, 60, has also worked in Australia, Denmark, Germany and Russia, enjoying considerable success, and was instrumental in helping the men's team pursuit overhaul their Australian rivals since returning to the Great Britain set-up for a third stint in 2014.

Salzwedel, however, is only one of a number of changes at British Cycling's Manchester base. Jon Norfolk, the head coach of GB's para-cycling team, has been poached by Cycling Australia while BMX coach Grant White has been made redundant and joins physio Hanlie Fouche in leaving.

It has been suggested that Salzwedel was the victim of a "rider revolt," with senior riders such as Mark Cavendish and Ed Clancy not thought to be fans of his methods. But two sources close to the team have told the Press Association that his exit is more to do with Park wanting to bring in some new faces.