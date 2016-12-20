Each week, I'll write about the sport I love: college basketball:
A pair of milestones to celebrate. Bob Huggins got his 800th career win. He has done a great job in recent years at West Virginia. Congratulations to Rollie Massimino on his 800th career win. Rollie is so special, we need more like him in coaching!
The Monmouth basketball team strikes again as they put an L on the Tubby Smith's résumé, beating Memphis. Monmouth made a lot of noise last season with several big wins.
Alec Peters has enjoyed a solid season for Valparaiso. He has scored at least 20 points in every game so far this season. The 6-foot-9 senior is averaging 25.6 points per game.
The ACC ended this weekend with every team above .500. That included Boston College at 6-5.
Chris Boucher is the latest member of the walking wounded at Oregon. His foot was in a boot prior to the UNLV game. It has not been easy for coach Dana Altman this season.
Speaking of tough, St. John's has now lost to Delaware State, LIU-Brooklyn and Penn State. The Big East schedule still awaits as Chris Mullin's team disappoints.