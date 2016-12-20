        <
          Roundball chatter: Milestone wins for Huggins, Massimino

          Dec 20, 2016
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
          Each week, I'll write about the sport I love: college basketball:

          • A pair of milestones to celebrate. Bob Huggins got his 800th career win. He has done a great job in recent years at West Virginia. Congratulations to Rollie Massimino on his 800th career win. Rollie is so special, we need more like him in coaching!

          • The Monmouth basketball team strikes again as they put an L on the Tubby Smith's résumé, beating Memphis. Monmouth made a lot of noise last season with several big wins.

          • Alec Peters has enjoyed a solid season for Valparaiso. He has scored at least 20 points in every game so far this season. The 6-foot-9 senior is averaging 25.6 points per game.

          • The ACC ended this weekend with every team above .500. That included Boston College at 6-5.

          • Chris Boucher is the latest member of the walking wounded at Oregon. His foot was in a boot prior to the UNLV game. It has not been easy for coach Dana Altman this season.

          • Speaking of tough, St. John's has now lost to Delaware State, LIU-Brooklyn and Penn State. The Big East schedule still awaits as Chris Mullin's team disappoints.