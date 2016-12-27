        <
        >

          Roundball chatter: Go ahead and try to figure out St. John's

          11:36 AM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
              Dick Vitale, college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season.
          Each week, I'll write about the sport I love: college basketball:

          • Seton Hall's frontcourt depth was hampered when Myles Carter was dismissed from the team. He did not live up to his responsibilities as a student-athlete and the Pirates paid a price.

          • Kansas suffered a setback when big man Udoka Azubuike was lost for the season with a wrist injury. He tore ligaments in his left wrist, leaving Bill Self with one fewer big body entering league play.

          • Try to figure out St. John's. The Red Storm lost to Delaware State, Penn State and LIU-Brooklyn. So how do you figure a 33-point win at Syracuse? Wow!

          • After a 1-3 start, it looked like George Mason was off to another tough season. Last year's team finished 11-21. Now the team has rolled to nine straight wins!

          • TCU, which won 12 games last season, has jumped to an 11-1 start under Jamie Dixon. The lone loss came against SMU. The Horned Frogs will have a tough task against the gauntlet of the Big 12.