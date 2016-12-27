Each week, I'll write about the sport I love: college basketball:
Seton Hall's frontcourt depth was hampered when Myles Carter was dismissed from the team. He did not live up to his responsibilities as a student-athlete and the Pirates paid a price.
Kansas suffered a setback when big man Udoka Azubuike was lost for the season with a wrist injury. He tore ligaments in his left wrist, leaving Bill Self with one fewer big body entering league play.
Try to figure out St. John's. The Red Storm lost to Delaware State, Penn State and LIU-Brooklyn. So how do you figure a 33-point win at Syracuse? Wow!
After a 1-3 start, it looked like George Mason was off to another tough season. Last year's team finished 11-21. Now the team has rolled to nine straight wins!
TCU, which won 12 games last season, has jumped to an 11-1 start under Jamie Dixon. The lone loss came against SMU. The Horned Frogs will have a tough task against the gauntlet of the Big 12.