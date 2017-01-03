Each week, I'll write about the sport I love: college basketball:
Dillon Brooks was out for the beginning of the season, and Oregon got off to a slow start. Now Brooks is warming up, and the Ducks beat a pair of previously-unbeaten teams last week, taking out UCLA and USC.
Kansas continued an amazing streak. The Jayhawks won at TCU, making it 26 straight years opening conference play with a victory.
I believe this will be the year Northwestern basketball will make the NCAA tourney for the first time! Coach Chris Collins has a hustling, hungry team. I was really impressed by guard Scottie Lindsey against Penn State. Northwestern had tough losses to Butler and Notre Dame and Michigan State, but has quality wins over Texas, Dayton and Wake Forest.
LSU lost a lot of size up front when it dismissed 6-foot-9 forward Craig Victor. He missed the first three games of the campaign due to a violation of team rules, and the situation got worse, forcing coach Johnny Jones' hand. Victor averaged more than 10 points and seven rebounds per game for the Tigers, who then went out and lost at home to Vanderbilt in their SEC opener.
These are tough times at Missouri. The Tigers will struggle in the SEC, but how do you explain a home loss to Lipscomb?
How big was Florida State's win at Virginia? The Cavaliers were 35-1 in their last 36 ACC home games prior to the Seminoles' upset, Virginia has allowed 60 or more points three times this season and lost two of those games (Florida State, West Virginia).