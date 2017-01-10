Each week, I'll write about the sport I love: college basketball:

How about a salute to Dayton coach Archie Miller? His Flyers won a pair of games last week, beating Rhode Island and winning at St. Bonaventure. What was really impressive was Dayton's accomplishment despite the absence of leading scorer Charles Cooke , who was sidelined with wrist and tailbone injuries. The Flyers look like the team to beat in the Atlantic 10, though VCU may argue that point.

Nevada staged an amazing comeback in beating New Mexico at The Pit last weekend. The Wolf Pack were down 25 points and rallied to win 105-104 in overtime. Nevada scored 62 points in the second half to help send the game to overtime. Jordan Caroline scored 45 points for the winners. Lobos coach Craig Neal was left shaking his head after that loss.

Speaking of surprises in the Mountain West, San Diego State is the only team without a league win. The Aztecs lost at Boise State, and at 0-3, sit way back in the conference standings. Remember, Steve Fisher's team was picked as he preseason favorite in the conference poll.

The rich get richer. Kansas added 6-foot-6 transfer guard Sam Cunliffe from Arizona State. He will be eligible for the second semester next season. He averaged almost 10 points per game this season as a Sun Devil. Kentucky added prep star Hamidou Diallo, beating out the likes of Connecticut for his services. Diallo is considered a lock for a first-round draft pick in the NBA.

Congratulations to Colorado State coach Larry Eustachy, who earned his 500th career win when the Rams beat Air Force. This is his 26th season as a head coach, and he has now won 98 games at Colorado State.

One of the biggest surprises in the CAA is College of Charleston. After going 8-10 in the conference last season, the team started 4-0 this season.