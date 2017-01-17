Each week, I'll write about the sport I love: college basketball:

The Atlantic 10 has been unpredictable. Richmond, after going 6-6 in nonconference play, has been hot in conference, unbeaten at 5-0 so far and good enough for first place. Rhode Island was stunned at home by LaSalle. Dayton lost to UMass.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes made a tough decision, throwing Detrick Mostella off the team. Mostella was an All-Rolaids candidate because he provided instant offensive relief off the bench for the young Vols.

It has been a tough season at Texas, and things aren't getting better. Leading scorer Tevin Mack was suspended for violating team rules.

Talk about unpredictable: Entering last weekend, nine teams that were not in the preseason AP top 25 were ranked in the poll. That list includes Baylor, Florida State, Florida, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Butler, USC, Minnesota and Kansas State.

Congratulations to Miami coach Jim Larranaga, who earned his 600th career win. His Canes blew out Pittsburgh for the milestone victory.

Gonzaga, the only unbeaten team in the nation, sent a message to Saint Mary's that it's the best of the WCC. This Gonzaga team has legit Final Four potential .