Each week, I'll write about the sport I love: college basketball:
Last week showed how tough it is for ranked teams to win on the road. Villanova lost at Marquette; Kansas lost at West Virginia; Kentucky lost at Tennessee; North Carolina fell at Miami; Oregon lost at Colorado; UCLA lost at USC, and the hits kept on coming. We are going to have a wild ride on the road to the Final Four, baby!
Kansas has had some tough times. Udoka Azubuike was lost for the season with wrist injury, hurting the team's depth up front. Then came the loss to West Virginia. Follow that up with the suspension of another big man, Carlton Bragg Jr., fr violating team rules. Jayhawk fans were happy when the team rallied to win at Kentucky.
Santa Clara has been battling to be above .500 overall. Now Herb Sendek's team has made a push. The team scored a big win over BYU last week, the first victory over the Cougars since 1972. Everyone talks about Gonzaga, Saint Mary's and BYU, but Santa Clara has been improving.
Lon Kruger is a classy guy who will have the Sooners back in the top half of the Big 12 next year . He has a young team with a bright future. The Florida loss was a rough one.
Florida State was 5-1 during a stretch of six games against ranked teams. The Seminoles hit a rough spot last week, losing to Syracuse and Georgia Tech, really struggling in the first half of both games.