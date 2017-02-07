        <
          Roundball chatter: Arizona's Sean Miller earned contract extension

          11:43 AM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
          Each week, I'll write about the sport I love: college basketball:

          • Arizona coach Sean Miller has dealt with injuries and the suspension of Allonzo Trier. He has done a super job with he Wildcats, and he was rewarded with a contract extension. Unfortunately his team was blown out at Oregon.

          • Kansas, Baylor and West Virginia all lost at home in the same weekend. The Big 12 is wide open, though you still have to go through Lawrence.

          • John Gillon had a monster performance for Syracuse, putting up 43 points against NC State. The Orange needed every one of them in a close victory. That was the second-biggest news from Syracuse as Jim Boeheim got what would have been his 1,000th win on the court last Saturday. The NCAA took away 101 of them officially.

          • Lonzo Ball has been super all season long and he showed a lot in a win over Markelle Fultz and Washington.

          • John Calipari has to be concerned about Kentucky's recent slide. The Cats have dropped three of their last four games. The talent is there, but the youth is obvious.

          • How tough is it to go through league play unbeaten? Only six schools have perfect conference records: Vermont in the America East; Cincinnati in the American, Princeton in the Ivy League, Belmont in the Ohio Valley, Gonzaga in the WCC and New Mexico State in the WAC.