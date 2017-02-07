Each week, I'll write about the sport I love: college basketball:
Arizona coach Sean Miller has dealt with injuries and the suspension of Allonzo Trier. He has done a super job with he Wildcats, and he was rewarded with a contract extension. Unfortunately his team was blown out at Oregon.
Kansas, Baylor and West Virginia all lost at home in the same weekend. The Big 12 is wide open, though you still have to go through Lawrence.
John Gillon had a monster performance for Syracuse, putting up 43 points against NC State. The Orange needed every one of them in a close victory. That was the second-biggest news from Syracuse as Jim Boeheim got what would have been his 1,000th win on the court last Saturday. The NCAA took away 101 of them officially.
Lonzo Ball has been super all season long and he showed a lot in a win over Markelle Fultz and Washington.
John Calipari has to be concerned about Kentucky's recent slide. The Cats have dropped three of their last four games. The talent is there, but the youth is obvious.
How tough is it to go through league play unbeaten? Only six schools have perfect conference records: Vermont in the America East; Cincinnati in the American, Princeton in the Ivy League, Belmont in the Ohio Valley, Gonzaga in the WCC and New Mexico State in the WAC.