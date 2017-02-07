Tom Brady and Bill Belichick just pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. How many people thought the game was over when it was 28-3 late in the third quarter? That should end any question about Brady and the greatest quarterback of all time. Five rings can tell the story!

It was the first Super Bowl to go into oevertime.

Since Villanova beat North Carolina on Kris Jenkins' amazing shot at the buzzer in last year's NCAA title game, sports fans have had a bonanza. The World Series between the Cubs and Indians went seven games and was so dramatic with Chicago ending its futility. The college football championship game between Clemson and Alabama was decided in the final seconds.

The Warriors and Cavaliers put on a classic NBA finals series. King James led Cleveland to the championship. LeBron and Tom Brady have been heroes time and time again in championship situations.

My friends, college football and the NFL are finished for now. College hoops will be king for the next two months, and this is the perfect time to join on the bandwagon.

This has already been a special season. There have been upsets galore, new stars shining, coaches making a difference. There are many good teams out there, no dynasty types, though Gonzaga is the lone unbeaten left. We will find out about Mark Few's team this weekend when the Zags visit Saint Mary's in a tough WCC test.

Conference play is really heating up. The ACC is tough night in and night out, and teams really have to lace 'em up against all opponents or it will be upset city. The Big 12 can be tough as Kansas, Baylor and West Virginia all found out over last weekend, all three losing at home.

The race to make the Big Dance is intense. Syracuse, which lost to St. John's at home by 33 points, and fell to Boston College, has taken advantage of opportunities. Wins over Florida State and Virginia have the Orange contending for an NCAA berth despite nine losses.

Oklahoma State, picked near the bottom of the big 12 in the preseason conference poll, looks like it could get a bid to dance. Michigan State, playing a young lineup, is battling to get into the field.

Diaper Dandies have been so vital this season. Lonzo Ball of UCLA and Malik Monk of Kentucky have been special.

This is the right time to watch college hoops. Championship Week is a month away, followed by March Madness. I believe this will be one of the best runs on the road to the Final Four. Villanova has a chance to be the first repeat champion since Florida. Jay Wright's team is mature and finds ways to win games.

How tough is it to go through league play undefeated? Only six schools entered this week unbeaten in conference play: VVermont in the America East; Cincinnati in the American, Princeton in the Ivy League, Belmont in the Ohio Valley, Gonzaga in the WCC and New Mexico State in the WAC.

Welcome to a great time of the season. Where have you been?