It's time to give out my awards for Player of the Year, Diaper Dandy of the Year and Coach of the Year in the major conferences.

I am sure there will be debates over some of these selections. That is the beauty of sports. People have different opinions.

Here we go with the best of the best:

ACC

Player of the Year: Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame

Diaper Dandy of the Year: Dennis Smith, NC State

Coach of the Year: Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech

American

Player of the Year: Semi Ojeleye, SMU

Diaper Dandy of the Year: K.J. Lawson, Memphis

Coach of the Year: Tim Jankovich, SMU

Atlantic 10

Player of the Year: T.J. Cline, Richmond

Diaper Dandy of the Year: Dejon Jarreau, Massachusetts

Coach of the Year: Archie Miller, Dayton

Big East

Player of the Year: Josh Hart, Villanova

Diaper Dandy of the Year: Justin Patton, Creighton

Coach of the Year: Jay Wright, Villanova

Big Ten

Player of the Year: Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

Diaper Dandy of the Year: Miles Bridges, Michigan State

Coach of the Year: Richard Pitino, Minnesota

Big 12

Player of the Year: Frank Mason III, Kansas

Diaper Dandy of the Year: Josh Jackson, Kansas

Coach of the Year: Bill Self, Kansas

Missouri Valley

Player of the Year: Paris Lee, Illinois State

Diaper Dandy of the Year: Landry Shamet, Wichita State

Coach of the Year: Dan Muller, Illinois State

Pac-12

Player of the Year: Lonzo Ball, UCLA

Diaper Dandy of the Year: Ball

Coach of the Year: Sean Miller, Arizona

SEC

Player of the Year: Malik Monk, Kentucky

Diaper Dandy of the Year: Monk

Coach of the Year: Mike White, Florida

West Coast

Player of the Year: Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga

Diaper Dandy of the Year: TJ Haws, BYU

Coach of the Year: Mark Few, Gonzaga