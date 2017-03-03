        <
        >

          Dick Vitale's end of the year awards

          11:12 AM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
            Close
              Dick Vitale, college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season. His thorough knowledge of the game is brought forth in an enthusiastic, passionate style. Vitale also contributes columns to ESPN.com.
            Follow on Twitter

          It's time to give out my awards for Player of the Year, Diaper Dandy of the Year and Coach of the Year in the major conferences.

          I am sure there will be debates over some of these selections. That is the beauty of sports. People have different opinions.

          Here we go with the best of the best:

          ACC

          Player of the Year: Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame

          Diaper Dandy of the Year: Dennis Smith, NC State

          Coach of the Year: Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech

          American

          Player of the Year: Semi Ojeleye, SMU

          Diaper Dandy of the Year: K.J. Lawson, Memphis

          Coach of the Year: Tim Jankovich, SMU

          Atlantic 10

          Player of the Year: T.J. Cline, Richmond

          Diaper Dandy of the Year: Dejon Jarreau, Massachusetts

          Coach of the Year: Archie Miller, Dayton

          Big East

          Player of the Year: Josh Hart, Villanova

          Diaper Dandy of the Year: Justin Patton, Creighton

          Coach of the Year: Jay Wright, Villanova

          Big Ten

          Player of the Year: Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

          Diaper Dandy of the Year: Miles Bridges, Michigan State

          Coach of the Year: Richard Pitino, Minnesota

          Big 12

          Player of the Year: Frank Mason III, Kansas

          Diaper Dandy of the Year: Josh Jackson, Kansas

          Coach of the Year: Bill Self, Kansas

          Missouri Valley

          Player of the Year: Paris Lee, Illinois State

          Diaper Dandy of the Year: Landry Shamet, Wichita State

          Coach of the Year: Dan Muller, Illinois State

          Pac-12

          Player of the Year: Lonzo Ball, UCLA

          Diaper Dandy of the Year: Ball

          Coach of the Year: Sean Miller, Arizona

          SEC

          Player of the Year: Malik Monk, Kentucky

          Diaper Dandy of the Year: Monk

          Coach of the Year: Mike White, Florida

          West Coast

          Player of the Year: Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga

          Diaper Dandy of the Year: TJ Haws, BYU

          Coach of the Year: Mark Few, Gonzaga