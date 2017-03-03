It's time to give out my awards for Player of the Year, Diaper Dandy of the Year and Coach of the Year in the major conferences.
I am sure there will be debates over some of these selections. That is the beauty of sports. People have different opinions.
Here we go with the best of the best:
ACC
Player of the Year: Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame
Diaper Dandy of the Year: Dennis Smith, NC State
Coach of the Year: Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech
American
Player of the Year: Semi Ojeleye, SMU
Diaper Dandy of the Year: K.J. Lawson, Memphis
Coach of the Year: Tim Jankovich, SMU
Atlantic 10
Player of the Year: T.J. Cline, Richmond
Diaper Dandy of the Year: Dejon Jarreau, Massachusetts
Coach of the Year: Archie Miller, Dayton
Big East
Player of the Year: Josh Hart, Villanova
Diaper Dandy of the Year: Justin Patton, Creighton
Coach of the Year: Jay Wright, Villanova
Big Ten
Player of the Year: Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
Diaper Dandy of the Year: Miles Bridges, Michigan State
Coach of the Year: Richard Pitino, Minnesota
Big 12
Player of the Year: Frank Mason III, Kansas
Diaper Dandy of the Year: Josh Jackson, Kansas
Coach of the Year: Bill Self, Kansas
Missouri Valley
Player of the Year: Paris Lee, Illinois State
Diaper Dandy of the Year: Landry Shamet, Wichita State
Coach of the Year: Dan Muller, Illinois State
Pac-12
Player of the Year: Lonzo Ball, UCLA
Diaper Dandy of the Year: Ball
Coach of the Year: Sean Miller, Arizona
SEC
Player of the Year: Malik Monk, Kentucky
Diaper Dandy of the Year: Monk
Coach of the Year: Mike White, Florida
West Coast
Player of the Year: Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga
Diaper Dandy of the Year: TJ Haws, BYU
Coach of the Year: Mark Few, Gonzaga