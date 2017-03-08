The regular season is over, and it is time to name our All-Solid Gold players for the past campaign.
My friends, this is a very talented group of young athletes, I know there will be some debate, but I have gone out on a limb to produce my list of the creme de la creme in the sport.
First team
Lonzo Ball, UCLA Bruins
Josh Hart, Villanova Wildcats
Frank Mason III, Kansas Jayhawks
Malik Monk, Kentucky Wildcats
Caleb Swanigan, Purdue Boilermakers
Second team
Dillon Brooks, Oregon Ducks
Luke Kennard, Duke Blue Devils
Johnathan Motley, Baylor Bears
Justin Jackson, North Carolina Tar Heels
Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Third team
Melo Trimble, Maryland Terrapins
Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin Badgers
De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky Wildcats
Josh Jackson, Kansas Jayhawks
Monte Morris, Iowa State Cyclones
Fourth team
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin Badgers
Markelle Fultz, Washington Huskies
Donovan Mitchell, Louisville Cardinals
Dwayne Bacon, Florida State Seminoles
Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga Bulldogs
Fifth team
Lauri Markkanen, Arizona Wildcats
TJ Leaf, UCLA Bruins
John Collins, Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State Cowboys
Dennis Snith Jr., NC State Wolfpack