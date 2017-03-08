        <
        >

          Dickie V's 2016-2017 All-Solid Gold team

          Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
          10:00 AM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
            Close
              Dick Vitale, college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season. His thorough knowledge of the game is brought forth in an enthusiastic, passionate style. Vitale also contributes columns to ESPN.com.
            Follow on Twitter

          The regular season is over, and it is time to name our All-Solid Gold players for the past campaign.

          My friends, this is a very talented group of young athletes, I know there will be some debate, but I have gone out on a limb to produce my list of the creme de la creme in the sport.

          First team

          Lonzo Ball, UCLA Bruins
          Josh Hart, Villanova Wildcats
          Frank Mason III, Kansas Jayhawks
          Malik Monk, Kentucky Wildcats
          Caleb Swanigan, Purdue Boilermakers

          Second team

          Dillon Brooks, Oregon Ducks
          Luke Kennard, Duke Blue Devils
          Johnathan Motley, Baylor Bears
          Justin Jackson, North Carolina Tar Heels
          Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

          Third team

          Melo Trimble, Maryland Terrapins
          Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin Badgers
          De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky Wildcats
          Josh Jackson, Kansas Jayhawks
          Monte Morris, Iowa State Cyclones

          Fourth team

          Ethan Happ, Wisconsin Badgers
          Markelle Fultz, Washington Huskies
          Donovan Mitchell, Louisville Cardinals
          Dwayne Bacon, Florida State Seminoles
          Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga Bulldogs

          Fifth team

          Lauri Markkanen, Arizona Wildcats
          TJ Leaf, UCLA Bruins
          John Collins, Wake Forest Demon Deacons
          Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State Cowboys
          Dennis Snith Jr., NC State Wolfpack