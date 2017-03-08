The regular season is over, and it is time to name our All-Solid Gold players for the past campaign.

My friends, this is a very talented group of young athletes, I know there will be some debate, but I have gone out on a limb to produce my list of the creme de la creme in the sport.

First team

Lonzo Ball, UCLA Bruins

Josh Hart, Villanova Wildcats

Frank Mason III, Kansas Jayhawks

Malik Monk, Kentucky Wildcats

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue Boilermakers

Second team

Dillon Brooks, Oregon Ducks

Luke Kennard, Duke Blue Devils

Johnathan Motley, Baylor Bears

Justin Jackson, North Carolina Tar Heels

Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Third team

Melo Trimble, Maryland Terrapins

Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin Badgers

De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky Wildcats

Josh Jackson, Kansas Jayhawks

Monte Morris, Iowa State Cyclones

Fourth team

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin Badgers

Markelle Fultz, Washington Huskies

Donovan Mitchell, Louisville Cardinals

Dwayne Bacon, Florida State Seminoles

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga Bulldogs

Fifth team

Lauri Markkanen, Arizona Wildcats

TJ Leaf, UCLA Bruins

John Collins, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Dennis Snith Jr., NC State Wolfpack