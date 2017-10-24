Dick Vitale's All-Solid Gold teams

Duke's Grayson Allen, one of the most recognizable college basketball stars in recent history, looks to have a strong senior season with the Blue Devils. (0:58)

The college basketball season is almost here. It is time to unveil my All-Solid Gold preseason teams.

The key is to make it to the postseason team after posting a big year.

Picking a preseason group is never easy. You are projecting success for good players. I also don't believe in putting Diaper Dandies on these teams. Let them play a college game first before we put them as All-Solid Gold. Players like Duke's Marvin Bagley III and Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. could easily make my postseason squads.

Here it is, the 2017-18 All-Solid Gold selections.

FIRST TEAM

Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Miles Bridges, Michigan State Spartans

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin Badgers

Joel Berry II, North Carolina Tar Heels

Allonzo Trier, Arizona Wildcats

SECOND TEAM

Jock Landale, Saint Mary's Gaels

Angel Delgado, Seton Hall Pirates

Robert Williams, Texas A&M Aggies

Grayson Allen, Duke Blue Devils

Jalen Brunson, Villanova Wildcats

THIRD TEAM

Devonte' Graham, Kansas Jayhawks

Killian Tillie, Gonzaga Bulldogs

Jevon Carter, West Virginia Mountaineers

Trevon Bluiett, Xavier Musketeers

Yante Maten, Georgia Bulldogs