          Dick Vitale's All-Solid Gold teams

          play
          Allen ready for big senior year Duke (0:58)

          Duke's Grayson Allen, one of the most recognizable college basketball stars in recent history, looks to have a strong senior season with the Blue Devils. (0:58)

          8:00 AM ET
          Dick Vitale
          The college basketball season is almost here. It is time to unveil my All-Solid Gold preseason teams.

          The key is to make it to the postseason team after posting a big year.

          Picking a preseason group is never easy. You are projecting success for good players. I also don't believe in putting Diaper Dandies on these teams. Let them play a college game first before we put them as All-Solid Gold. Players like Duke's Marvin Bagley III and Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. could easily make my postseason squads.

          Here it is, the 2017-18 All-Solid Gold selections.

          FIRST TEAM
          Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
          Miles Bridges, Michigan State Spartans
          Ethan Happ, Wisconsin Badgers
          Joel Berry II, North Carolina Tar Heels
          Allonzo Trier, Arizona Wildcats

          SECOND TEAM
          Jock Landale, Saint Mary's Gaels
          Angel Delgado, Seton Hall Pirates
          Robert Williams, Texas A&M Aggies
          Grayson Allen, Duke Blue Devils
          Jalen Brunson, Villanova Wildcats

          THIRD TEAM
          Devonte' Graham, Kansas Jayhawks
          Killian Tillie, Gonzaga Bulldogs
          Jevon Carter, West Virginia Mountaineers
          Trevon Bluiett, Xavier Musketeers
          Yante Maten, Georgia Bulldogs

