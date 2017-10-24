Dick Vitale's All-Solid Gold teams

The college basketball season is almost here. It is time to unveil my All-Solid Gold preseason teams.
The key is to make it to the postseason team after posting a big year.
Picking a preseason group is never easy. You are projecting success for good players. I also don't believe in putting Diaper Dandies on these teams. Let them play a college game first before we put them as All-Solid Gold. Players like Duke's Marvin Bagley III and Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. could easily make my postseason squads.
Here it is, the 2017-18 All-Solid Gold selections.
FIRST TEAM
Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Miles Bridges, Michigan State Spartans
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin Badgers
Joel Berry II, North Carolina Tar Heels
Allonzo Trier, Arizona Wildcats
SECOND TEAM
Jock Landale, Saint Mary's Gaels
Angel Delgado, Seton Hall Pirates
Robert Williams, Texas A&M Aggies
Grayson Allen, Duke Blue Devils
Jalen Brunson, Villanova Wildcats
THIRD TEAM
Devonte' Graham, Kansas Jayhawks
Killian Tillie, Gonzaga Bulldogs
Jevon Carter, West Virginia Mountaineers
Trevon Bluiett, Xavier Musketeers
Yante Maten, Georgia Bulldogs