Here are my weekly awards:

Player of the week: Allonzo Trier, Arizona Wildcats

He had a pair of 30-point games.

Team of the week: Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies blew out West Virginia in Germany.

Coach of the week: Mike Krzyzewski, Duke Blue Devils

He got his 1,000th win at Duke.

Diaper Dandy of the week: Jaylen Nowell, Washington Huskies

He had 32 points against Belmont.

Shock of the week: Indiana State Sycamores over Indiana Hoosiers

Tough debut for Archie Miller.