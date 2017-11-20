Vitale's weekly awards

Here are my weekly awards:

Player of the week: Grayson Allen, Duke Blue Devils

He had 37 points against Michigan State.

Team of the week: Creighton Bluejays

The Bluejays knocked off Northwestern.

Coach of the week: Steve Prohm, Iowa State Cyclones

After a slow start, the Cyclones won the tourney in Myrtle Beach.

Diaper Dandy of the week: John Petty, Alabama Crimson Tide

He set a school record with 10 3-pointers vs. Alabama A&M.

Shock of the week: Eastern Washington Eagles over Stanford Cardinal

A surprise at Maples Pavilion.