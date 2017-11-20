Vitale's weekly awards

Here are my weekly awards:
Player of the week: Grayson Allen, Duke Blue Devils
He had 37 points against Michigan State.
Team of the week: Creighton Bluejays
The Bluejays knocked off Northwestern.
Coach of the week: Steve Prohm, Iowa State Cyclones
After a slow start, the Cyclones won the tourney in Myrtle Beach.
Diaper Dandy of the week: John Petty, Alabama Crimson Tide
He set a school record with 10 3-pointers vs. Alabama A&M.
Shock of the week: Eastern Washington Eagles over Stanford Cardinal
A surprise at Maples Pavilion.