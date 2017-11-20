        <
          Vitale's weekly awards

          7:00 AM ET
          Dick Vitale
              Dick Vitale, college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season.
          Here are my weekly awards:

          Player of the week: Grayson Allen, Duke Blue Devils
          He had 37 points against Michigan State.

          Team of the week: Creighton Bluejays
          The Bluejays knocked off Northwestern.

          Coach of the week: Steve Prohm, Iowa State Cyclones
          After a slow start, the Cyclones won the tourney in Myrtle Beach.

          Diaper Dandy of the week: John Petty, Alabama Crimson Tide
          He set a school record with 10 3-pointers vs. Alabama A&M.

          Shock of the week: Eastern Washington Eagles over Stanford Cardinal
          A surprise at Maples Pavilion.

