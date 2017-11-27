Vitale's weekly awards

Here are my weekly awards:

Player of the week: Marvin Bagley III, Duke Blue Devils

He became the first Blue Devil with consecutive 30-point, 15-rebound games.

Team of the week: Virginia Cavaliers

The Cavaliers were impressive in beating Vanderbilt and Rhode Island.

Coach of the week: Jay Wright, Villanova Wildcats

His Wildcats won the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Diaper Dandies of the week: Trae Young, Oklahoma Sooners; Collin Sexton, Alabama Crimson Tide

Young had 43 points against Oregon. Sexton scored 40 against Minnesota.

Shock of the week: Arizona Wildcats

The Wildcats went 0-3 in the Bahamas. The team was ranked No. 2 going into the event.