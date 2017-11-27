Vitale's weekly awards

Here are my weekly awards:
Player of the week: Marvin Bagley III, Duke Blue Devils
He became the first Blue Devil with consecutive 30-point, 15-rebound games.
Team of the week: Virginia Cavaliers
The Cavaliers were impressive in beating Vanderbilt and Rhode Island.
Coach of the week: Jay Wright, Villanova Wildcats
His Wildcats won the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Diaper Dandies of the week: Trae Young, Oklahoma Sooners; Collin Sexton, Alabama Crimson Tide
Young had 43 points against Oregon. Sexton scored 40 against Minnesota.
Shock of the week: Arizona Wildcats
The Wildcats went 0-3 in the Bahamas. The team was ranked No. 2 going into the event.