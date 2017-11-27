        <
        >

          Vitale's weekly awards

          7:00 AM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
            Close
              Dick Vitale, college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season. His thorough knowledge of the game is brought forth in an enthusiastic, passionate style. Vitale also contributes columns to ESPN.com.
            Follow on Twitter

          Here are my weekly awards:

          Player of the week: Marvin Bagley III, Duke Blue Devils
          He became the first Blue Devil with consecutive 30-point, 15-rebound games.

          Team of the week: Virginia Cavaliers
          The Cavaliers were impressive in beating Vanderbilt and Rhode Island.

          Coach of the week: Jay Wright, Villanova Wildcats
          His Wildcats won the Battle 4 Atlantis.

          Diaper Dandies of the week: Trae Young, Oklahoma Sooners; Collin Sexton, Alabama Crimson Tide
          Young had 43 points against Oregon. Sexton scored 40 against Minnesota.

          Shock of the week: Arizona Wildcats
          The Wildcats went 0-3 in the Bahamas. The team was ranked No. 2 going into the event.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.