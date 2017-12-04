Vitale's weekly awards

Here are my weekly awards:

Player of the week: Devonte' Graham, Kansas Jayhawks

He had a pair of 35-point performances in wins.

Team of the week: Xavier Musketeers

The Musketeers knocked off Baylor and rival Cincinnati.

Coach of the week: Matt Painter, Purdue Boilermakers

The Boilermakers beat Arizona, Louisville, Maryland and Northwestern.

Diaper Dandy of the week: Deandre Ayton, Arizona Wildcats

He had 28 points and 10 rebounds against UNLV.

Shock of the week: Grambling Tigers over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The SWAC member came in with one win and left with a stunner.