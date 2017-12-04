Vitale's weekly awards

Here are my weekly awards:
Player of the week: Devonte' Graham, Kansas Jayhawks
He had a pair of 35-point performances in wins.
Team of the week: Xavier Musketeers
The Musketeers knocked off Baylor and rival Cincinnati.
Coach of the week: Matt Painter, Purdue Boilermakers
The Boilermakers beat Arizona, Louisville, Maryland and Northwestern.
Diaper Dandy of the week: Deandre Ayton, Arizona Wildcats
He had 28 points and 10 rebounds against UNLV.
Shock of the week: Grambling Tigers over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The SWAC member came in with one win and left with a stunner.