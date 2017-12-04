        <
          Vitale's weekly awards

          7:00 AM ET
          Dick Vitale
          Here are my weekly awards:

          Player of the week: Devonte' Graham, Kansas Jayhawks
          He had a pair of 35-point performances in wins.

          Team of the week: Xavier Musketeers
          The Musketeers knocked off Baylor and rival Cincinnati.

          Coach of the week: Matt Painter, Purdue Boilermakers
          The Boilermakers beat Arizona, Louisville, Maryland and Northwestern.

          Diaper Dandy of the week: Deandre Ayton, Arizona Wildcats
          He had 28 points and 10 rebounds against UNLV.

          Shock of the week: Grambling Tigers over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
          The SWAC member came in with one win and left with a stunner.

