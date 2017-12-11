Vitale's weekly awards

Here are my weekly awards:

Player of the week: Ky Bowman, Boston College Eagles

He had 30 points in an upset of Duke.

Team of the week: Arizona State Sun Devils

The Sun Devils beat St. John's and Kansas.

Coach of the week: Bobby Hurley, Arizona State Sun Devils

He has the Sun Devils undefeated.

Diaper Dandy of the week: Deandre Ayton, Arizona Wildcats

He had 28 points and 11 rebounds vs. Alabama.

Shock of the week: Boston College Eagles over Duke Blue Devils

The Eagles handed Duke a loss in the ACC opener.