          Vitale's weekly awards

          7:00 AM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
            Close
              Dick Vitale, college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season. His thorough knowledge of the game is brought forth in an enthusiastic, passionate style. Vitale also contributes columns to ESPN.com.
            Follow on Twitter

          Here are my weekly awards:

          Player of the week: Ky Bowman, Boston College Eagles
          He had 30 points in an upset of Duke.

          Team of the week: Arizona State Sun Devils
          The Sun Devils beat St. John's and Kansas.

          Coach of the week: Bobby Hurley, Arizona State Sun Devils
          He has the Sun Devils undefeated.

          Diaper Dandy of the week: Deandre Ayton, Arizona Wildcats
          He had 28 points and 11 rebounds vs. Alabama.

          Shock of the week: Boston College Eagles over Duke Blue Devils
          The Eagles handed Duke a loss in the ACC opener.

