Vitale's weekly awards

Here are my weekly awards:
Player of the week: Ky Bowman, Boston College Eagles
He had 30 points in an upset of Duke.
Team of the week: Arizona State Sun Devils
The Sun Devils beat St. John's and Kansas.
Coach of the week: Bobby Hurley, Arizona State Sun Devils
He has the Sun Devils undefeated.
Diaper Dandy of the week: Deandre Ayton, Arizona Wildcats
He had 28 points and 11 rebounds vs. Alabama.
Shock of the week: Boston College Eagles over Duke Blue Devils
The Eagles handed Duke a loss in the ACC opener.