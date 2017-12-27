Vitale's dazzling dozen storylines

It has been an exciting first two months of the college basketball season.

Here is my post-Christmas gift to you, my dazzling dozen storylines from the early stages of the season.

1. Trae Young is special. The Oklahoma Diaper Dandy is leading the nation in both scoring and assists, a feat never accomplished since assists were kept starting in the 1970s. He is the leading candidate for the Wooden Award.

2. Other diaper dandies dominating. Marvin Bagley III, Mohamed Bamba, Collin Sexton, Deandre Ayton all have been great so far.

3. Arizona State is super story. Bobby Hurley's team was picked in the middle of the Pac-12 pack. The Sun Devils beat Xavier, Kansas and St. John's to earn a spot in the top 5 f the AP poll.

4. Tennessee is a surprise. Rick Barnes' team was picked 13th out of 14 in the SEC preseason poll. The Vols are ranked and Barnes is in the discussion for coach of the year.

5. TCU among the unbeaten. Jamie Dixon has done a good job, but the schedule hasn't been challenging. The Big 12 will be tough. Can the Horned Frogs really challenge Kansas?

6. Villanova is consistent again. Wins over Tennessee, Gonzaga, Temple and Northern Iowa stand out as Jay Wright has another success story.

7. What's new with the scandal? College basketball was hit with bad news early but things have been quiet. What's next?

8. Georgetown strong start under Patrick Ewing. It helps to play a really easy schedule. We will see if they are pretender or contender in Big East play.

9. Arizona roller coaster. Top five start. Three losses in the Bahamas. Then back to normal as Sean Miller has been on a roller coaster. Rawle Alkins is back from injury woes.

10. SEC up, Big Ten down. Arkansas, Auburn better. Iowa, Wisconsin struggling. Badgers streak of 19 straight NCAA trips could be in danger of ending.

11. Georgia Tech woes. A surprise last season, a disappointment this one. Losses to Grambling, Wright State and Wofford.

12. What happened to UConn? The Huskies were national champs a few years back. Now things are tough, as shown in blowout losses to Arkansas and Auburn.