Vitale's weekly awards

Here are my weekly awards:

Player of the week: Markus Howard, Marquette Golden Eagles

He had 52 points against Providence and 37 against Villanova

Team of the week: Virginia Cavaliers

The Cavaliers blew out Virginia Tech and North Carolina.

Coach of the week: Tad Boyle, Colorado Buffaloes

He led the Buffs to wins over Arizona and Arizona State.

Diaper Dandy of the week: McKinley Wright, Colorado Buffaloes

He had 16 points and 10 assists against Arizona.

Shock of the week: NC State over Duke

After being blown out by Notre Dame, the Wolfpack beat Duke.