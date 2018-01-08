        <
          Vitale's weekly awards

          6:00 AM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
          Here are my weekly awards:

          Player of the week: Markus Howard, Marquette Golden Eagles
          He had 52 points against Providence and 37 against Villanova

          Team of the week: Virginia Cavaliers
          The Cavaliers blew out Virginia Tech and North Carolina.

          Coach of the week: Tad Boyle, Colorado Buffaloes
          He led the Buffs to wins over Arizona and Arizona State.

          Diaper Dandy of the week: McKinley Wright, Colorado Buffaloes
          He had 16 points and 10 assists against Arizona.

          Shock of the week: NC State over Duke
          After being blown out by Notre Dame, the Wolfpack beat Duke.

