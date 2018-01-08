Vitale's weekly awards

Here are my weekly awards:
Player of the week: Markus Howard, Marquette Golden Eagles
He had 52 points against Providence and 37 against Villanova
Team of the week: Virginia Cavaliers
The Cavaliers blew out Virginia Tech and North Carolina.
Coach of the week: Tad Boyle, Colorado Buffaloes
He led the Buffs to wins over Arizona and Arizona State.
Diaper Dandy of the week: McKinley Wright, Colorado Buffaloes
He had 16 points and 10 assists against Arizona.
Shock of the week: NC State over Duke
After being blown out by Notre Dame, the Wolfpack beat Duke.