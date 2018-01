Here are my weekly awards:

Player of the week: Chandler Hutchison, Boise State Broncos

He scored 44 points against San Diego State.

Team of the week: Oklahoma Sooners

The Sooners beat Texas Tech and TCU.

Coach of the week: David Padgett, Louisville Cardinals

His Cardinals beat Florida State and Virginia Tech.

Diaper Dandy of the week: Trae Young, Oklahoma Sooners

He scored 43 points against TCU.

Shock of the week: Oregon over Arizona State

The Ducks got a big road win.