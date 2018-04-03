Vitale's postseason roundball chatter

Each week I'll write about the sport I love, college basketball:

I was surprised with the news of Scott Cross being fired at Texas-Arlington. He won 21 games this past season and 72 over the past three seasons. I just don't get it. What were the expectations there?

Long Beach State gave coach Don Monson a five-year extension. The school's athletic director, Andy Fee, said: "We have a head coach who matches our culture and has proven the ability to win, proven that he cares about our student-athletes graduating, and proven to run a clean and ethical program." His team went 15-18 this past season. Cross was fired after winning 21 games.

It is time to move the 3-point line back and widen the lane. Let's improve the flow of play.

I felt the Final Four would have been more fair if Villanova and Kansas did not meet as 1-seeds in the national semifinal. I think it would be better to re-seed the teams for the Final Four. Villanova would have faced Loyola.

Congrats to Jevon Carter, the inaugural Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year.

Louisville made a great move hiring Chris Mack as coach. He will get the Cardinals back in contention in the ACC,

The list of players entering the NBA draft has grown dramatically. Among players testing the waters without hiring an agent are Jalen Hudson of Florida, Carsen Edwards of Purdue, Jon Elmore of Marshall and Bruce Brown Jr. of Miami.

The list of players transferring from prominent schools has also grown. Oklahoma's Kameron McGusty, Syracuse's Matthew Moyer and CJ Walker of Florida State will be playing elsewhere in the future.

Arkansas received good news when Daniel Gafford decided to return to school for next season. Some draft experts projected him in the first round.

Maybe Tom Crean knew he was getting a trip to Hawaii when he took the Georgia job. The Bulldogs join Michigan State, Kansas, UCLA and others in a loaded Maui Invitational field in 2019.

The WCC decided that its members must improve the quality of their non-league schedules. Saint Mary's missed the NCAA tourney this season due in part to a lower schedule strength. That opened the eyes of the WCC,

Syracuse suffered a blow when top recruit Darius Bazley decided to skip school and go to the D-League next season.