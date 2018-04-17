Vitale's postseason roundball chatter

Each week I'll write about the sport I love, college basketball:

The list of players entering the NBA draft has grown. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges of Villanova, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Kentucky and Mo Wagner of Michigan are among the players turning pro.

The list of players transferring from prominent schools has also grown. Tariq Owens left St. John's and will attend Texas Tech. The Red Storm did add transfer David Caraher from Houston Baptist, who will sit out next season.

Contract extensions came for several veteran coaches. Miami's Jim Larranaga and Notre Dame's Mike Brey got new deals.

Northwestern got a big positive when Evansville transfer Ryan Taylor opted to go to Evanston. He averaged 21 minutes per game for the Purple Aces.

Former Milwaukee head coach Rob Jeter has joined Richard Pitino's staff at Minnesota. Jeter was an assistant at UNLV last season.

Florida State landed transfer David Nichols from Albany, who averaged 18 points per game two seasons ago.

Miami signed Wyoming transfer Anthony Mack. The 6-6 wing has scoring ability.