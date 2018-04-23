Roundball chatter: Players moving

Each week I'll write about the sport I love, college basketball:
The list of players entering the NBA draft process has grown. Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman of Villanova, Tyus Battle of Syracuse, Charles Matthews of Michigan, Udoka Azubuike of Kansas and Wenyen Gabriel of Kentucky have declared for the draft, but have not hired agents.
The list of players transferring from prominent schools has also grown. Austin Reaves was given his release at Wichita State. Alabama's Braxton Key left Tuscaloosa, Chris McNeal transferred from New Mexico. Matthew Moyer, who left Syracuse, opted to go to Vanderbilt.
Miami has had a great off-season pulling in transfers. Last week, the Hurricanes added Kameron McGusty from Oklahoma and Zach Johnson from Florida Gulf Coast. Johnson averaged 16 points per game at FGCU last season. Previously they added Anthony Mack from Wyoming. Jim Larranaga has had success with transfers in the past with Angel Rodriguez, Sheldon McClellan and many more.
Georgetown added a key big man when Omer Yurtseven decided to transfer from NC State. He cited working with Patrick Ewing as a key.
Contract extensions came for several veteran coaches. TCU extended Jamie Dixon through 2023-24. Nebraska's Tim Miles and Hofstra's Joe Mihalich also received extensions.