Roundball chatter: Players moving

Each week I'll write about the sport I love, college basketball:

The list of players transferring from prominent schools has also grown. Austin Reaves was given his release at Wichita State. Alabama's Braxton Key left Tuscaloosa, Chris McNeal transferred from New Mexico. Matthew Moyer, who left Syracuse, opted to go to Vanderbilt.

Miami has had a great off-season pulling in transfers. Last week, the Hurricanes added Kameron McGusty from Oklahoma and Zach Johnson from Florida Gulf Coast. Johnson averaged 16 points per game at FGCU last season. Previously they added Anthony Mack from Wyoming. Jim Larranaga has had success with transfers in the past with Angel Rodriguez, Sheldon McClellan and many more.

Georgetown added a key big man when Omer Yurtseven decided to transfer from NC State. He cited working with Patrick Ewing as a key.