Vitale's offseason roundball chatter

Each week I'll write about the sport I love, college basketball:

A total of 181 underclassmen put their names into the NBA draft pool. Only 30 players get guaranteed first-round money. Do the math. I know plenty of kids will pull out, but this is now an epidemic. So many will become basketball vagabonds.

Stev Pikiell is doing a good job adding talent at Rutgers. He recently signed Texas transfer Jacob Young, the son of former Houston star Michael Young.

Marquette landed a solid prospect when Utah State transfer Koby McEwen signed on. Steve Wojiechowski had to be happy with that addition.

Desean Murray plans to graduate from Auburn and transfer to Western Kentucky for his final season. Murray is a 6-foot-3 forward who just completed his one and only season with the Tigers. He averaged 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in 34 games and had a season-high 20 points in a December win over Gardner-Webb. The Hilltoppers have been landing a lot of grad transfers under Rick Stansbury.

St. John's added juco transfer LJ Figueroa. The 6-5 guard is a super scorer who should make the transition to Division I smoothly. Mississippi State transfer Eli Wright also joined Chris Mullin's roster.