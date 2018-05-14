Vitale's offseason roundball chatter

Each week I'll write about the sport I love, college basketball:

You must tip the hat to Arizona coach Sean Miller. He has done a super job recruiting despite adversity.

Villanova might lose Donte DiVincenzo, but Jay Wright has a replacement. Joe Cremo, a transfer from Albany, averaged just under 18 points per game.

Guard Ehab Amin transferred from Texas A&M Corpus Christi, where he spent the previous four seasons, to Nevada. He adds even more firepower to a potentially dangerous Wolf Pack squad. As a graduate transfer -- Amin gets his degree May 19 -- the 6-4 guard can play immediately at Nevada and he'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Virginia added a key piece of the puzzle when transfer Alabama Braxton Key committed. He can score and rebound in Tony Bennett's system.

Former Arizona State assistant coach Levi Watkins has been hired at Mississippi. He is a nice staff addition for new coach Kermit Davis.

UAB gave head coach Robert Ehsan a contract extension. Ehsan, who is 37-29 in his first two seasons as head coach, guided the Blazers to their third 20-win season in the last four years.

Nebraska's Tim Miles announced the hiring of Armon Gates as an assistant coach. Gates, a native of Chicago, returns to the Big Ten after recently serving a short stint as associate head coach at Florida under Mike White.

Syracuse added a big recruit in 6-8 Robert Braswell. He will fill the void left when Darius Bazley decided to try the G-League.