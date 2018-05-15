Thanks to all who supported a successful night at the Dick Vitale Gala

Sarasota, Florida, was the sports capital of the world on May 11. Thanks to everyone involved in the 13th annual Dick Vitale Gala.

I have seen the devastating effects of cancer on families. Young people should be out playing instead of dealing with chemotherapy. I have been to too many funerals for youngsters who lost their battles to cancer.

We raised over $3.7 million for cancer research at the Ritz-Carlton. It was a special evening as my All-Courageous team was there, kids who have fought hard and are winning in this battle. They are the reason I keep asking for support.

Over 13 years, we have now gone over $25 million for kids battling the dreaded disease.

Our honorees gave great speeches. Thanks to Jim Harbaugh, Mike Greenberg, Leonard Hamilton, Chris Berman and Shelley Smith. There were over 80 sports celebrities, including all of the Final Four coaches, David Robinson and Grant Hill, to name a few.

Greenberg has a new book out -- "MVP" -- and the proceeds are going to the V Foundation.

You could feel the love in the room. There wasn't a dry eye when the parents who lost their loved ones got up and spoke.

I hope that one day I won't have to worry about putting on an event like this. We are getting closer to finding cures. The money raised has gone to research grants that have helped, but there is still a lot of work to do.

We need to beat the disease. It was a special evening for the V Foundation.Thanks for those who contributed.