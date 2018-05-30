Vitale's offseason roundball chatter

Each week I'll write about the sport I love, college basketball:

Mark down January 26, 2019 as a special day of Hoop Hysteria. The Big 12-SEC Challenge will take place on that day, highlighted by the battle of blue bloods, Kansas at Kentucky. The other matchups include: South Carolina at Oklahoma State as Cowboys coach Mike Boynton faces his alma mater; Vanderbilt at Oklahoma; Alabama at Baylor; Iowa State at Ole Miss; Kansas State at Texas A&M; Florida at TCU; Texas at Georgia; Arkansas at Texas Tech and West Virginia at Tennessee.

A potential top-10 showdown will take place in Arizona at the Colangelo Classic. Tennessee will face Gonzaga, while Nevada meets Grand Canyon in the other half of the doubleheader.

The Jimmy V Classic pairings for Madison Square Garden on December 4 were announced. Notre Dame will meet Oklahoma, while Florida tangles with West Virginia.

Florida State got good news when Phil Cofer was given another year of eligibility. He has had an injury-plagued career. The 6-8 Cofer was a key player in the Seminoles' run to the Elite Eight this past season. He started all 35 games, led the team in scoring (12.8 points) and was second in rebounding (5.1) on a balanced squad. Leonard Hamilton had to be happy with this news!.

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino added a nice pickup by signing transfer guard Brock Stull from Milwaukee. Stull had 23 points in a game against Final Four member Loyola-Chicago last season.

New Cal State-Northridge coach Mark Gottfried has put together quite a staff. Among his assistants are former National Coach of the Year Jim Harrick, 30-year collegiate coach Jeff Dunlap and NBA champion Mo Williams.

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber received a two-year contract extension. He led the Wildcats to 25 wins and a surprise trip to the Elite Eight.

New High Point coach Tubby Smith hired a familiar face to his staff: his son G.G. The younger Smith gained experience as a head coach at Loyola-Maryland.

Neill Berry has switched jobs within the Big 12. An assistant coach at Iowa State University for the previous two years, Berry has been tabbed assistant coach at Texas. He replaces Mike Morrell, who became the head coach at UNC Asheville.