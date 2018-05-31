Vitale's offseason roundball chatter

Each week I'll write about the sport I love, college basketball:

It's been May Madness over the last few weeks. There has been an incredible exile from the early entry process of the NBA draft.

You knew there was potential for bedlam when 181 players declared early for the draft. Many gave up their eligibility by signing with an agent.

But after the early entry deadline, the NBA's loss became college basketball's gain. There were plenty of potential 2018-19 college starters that made a wise decision and returned to school. They will be able to work on their game and watch their stock rise.

Several teams really benefited from players coming back. UCLA, Clemson, Purdue and Nebraska were among the schools with multiple players returning. There were many super players back, but I have come up with my Super Seven: My All-Back to School Team:

Tyus Battle, Syracuse: He was third in the ACC in scoring at 19.2 ppg. A second-team All-ACC selection, his return had to excite Jim Boeheim.

Bryce Brown, Auburn: He averaged almost 16 ppg while earning second-team All-SEC honors. He was among the SEC leaders in 3-pointers made per game.

Jordan Caroline, Nevada: Eric Musselman will have a highly-ranked team and Caroline will be a vital part of it. He averaged 17 ppg and 8 rpg in 35 minutes per game last season.

Carsen Edwards, Purdue: He finished third in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.5 ppg. Edwards was also third in the league in trifectas made per game. He had a 40-point effort last season and Matt Painter is thrilled to have him back.

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin: He was one of my preseason All-Solid Gold performers going into last season. He will be a workhorse for Greg Gard next season.

Luke Maye, North Carolina: The first-team All-ACC forward has been Mr. Clutch in the NCAA tournament during his career. The Tar Heels should be a top-10 team again with Maye back. He had 17 double-doubles last season, second in the ACC behind Marvin Bagley of Duke.

Shamorie Ponds, St. John's: An All-Big East first-team selection, he put up big numbers in wins over Duke and Villanova. He might have gone in the second round. Now he can hone his skills and perform at a superstar level.

These guys will be happy to be back on college campuses.