Vitale's offseason roundball chatter

Each week I'll write about the sport I love, college basketball:

• Auburn got a real boost as three players decided to pull out of the NBA draft and return to school -- Austin Wiley, Jared Harper and Bryce Brown. The Tigers did lose guard Mustapha Heron, who also pulled out of the draft. He decided to transfer closer to home, going to St. John's.

• Stanford forward Reid Travis pulled out of the draft and announced plans to transfer. Reports indicate he's leaning toward joining Kentucky.

• Have to love the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. It has great matchups, including Minnesota at Boston College, Nebraska at Clemson, Illinois at Notre Dame, Indiana at Duke, Michigan State at Louisville, Pittsburgh at Iowa, Virginia Tech at Penn State, NC State at Wisconsin, Purdue at Florida State, Rutgers at Miami, North Carolina at Michigan, Virginia at Maryland, Georgia Tech at Northwestern, and Syracuse at Ohio State.

• The Big Ten also got a lift with the return of Wisconsin's Ethan Happ, Nebraska's Isaac Copeland and James Palmer Jr., Carsen Edwards and Nojel Eastern of Purdue, Nick Ward of Michigan State, Tyler Cook of Iowa, Bruno Fernando of Maryland, Michigan's Charles Matthews and Juwan Morgan of Indiana.

• Other collegiate players have pulled out of the NBA draft, including Shamorie Ponds of St. John's; Eugene German of Northern Illinois; Tennessee's Admiral Schofield; UCLA's Kris Wilkes, Cody Riley and Jaylen Hands; Kentucky's PJ Washington; Syracuse's Tyus Battle; Missouri's Jontay Porter; Iowa State's Lindell Wigginton; Clemson's Marquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell; Lagerald Vick and Udoka Azubuike of Kansas; Cody and Caleb Martin of Nevada; Justin James of Wyoming; Robert Franks of Washington State; Florida's Jalen Hudson; and Marshall's Jon Elmore.

• Kansas State forward Nigel Shadd has received a hardship waiver from the Big 12 conference after playing in just eight games due to injury as a true freshman in 2017-18. With the waiver, Shadd will be a redshirt freshman in 2018-19 with four years of eligibility remaining. A 6-9, forward from Mesa, Arizona, Shadd saw action in eight of the first 15 games.

• Former NBA head coach Sam Mitchell has joined Penny Hardaway's staff at Memphis. That was an excellent hire.