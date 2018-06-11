        <
          Vitale's offseason roundball chatter

          3:15 PM ET
          Each week I'll write about the sport I love, college basketball:

          • I was not surprised that John Beilein chose to remain as head coach at Michigan. The Wolverines are a better job than the Detroit Pistons right now. He has a solid recruiting class coming in and Wolverine fans can expect more success. If I was Beilein's agent, I would want a big contract extension.

          • College basketball has some major rules abuses going on. It is mockery in many cases what is being done academically with reclassification. Also, the fifth-year graduate transfer rule is being abused. The NCAA must fix these problems.

          Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was given a contract extension. The Tigers were a surprise last season, winning a share of the SEC regular season title and reaching the NCAA tournament.

          USC missed the NCAA tournament last season and the nonconference schedule was a factor. The Trojans improved this year's schedule by adding potential top-10 team Nevada at Galen Center in early December.

          • Mike Davis left Texas Southern to take over as head coach at Detroit. Davis led Indiana to the national championship game in 2002.

          Appalachian State gave coach Jim Fox a two-year extension. Fox led the Mountaineers to a respectable .500 record in Sun Belt play last season.

          Notre Dame and Duquesne will highlight this year's Gotham Classic. The teams will meet on November 20 in South Bend, Indiana.

          • The fourth annual Hoophall Miami Invitational will take place at American Airlines Arena in Miami on December 1. The four-game event features Miami-Yale, NC State-Vanderbilt, St. John's-Georgia Tech and Texas Tech-Memphis.

          Maryland grad transfer Dion Wiley has landed at Saint Louis. Billikens coach Travis Ford should be happy to add another veteran.

          Utah Valley men's basketball coach Mark Pope received a new six-year deal that will keep him with the Wolverines through the 2023-24 season. Pope is a former player at Kentucky.

          • Sad to hear of the passing of C.M. Newton. He was so vital as AD of Kentucky. He was also a great coach at Alabama and Vanderbilt. RIP, C.M.

